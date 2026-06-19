Three youths from same family killed in tragic road accident in Assam's Rangia

Three youths from the same family were killed in a tragic road accident in Assam's Rangia on June 18 after a motorcycle collided head-on with a goods-carrying DI vehicle.

The accident occurred at Tarabari in Khandikar area of Rangia.

The deceased have been identified as Majrul Hussain, Jubeid Hussain, and a teenager, Sultan Ali. All three were reportedly travelling on the motorcycle when the collision took place.

The impact of the crash was severe, resulting in the deaths of all three victims on the spot.

Police reached the scene and initiated an investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident.