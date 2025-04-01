The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall across parts of Northeast India over the next five days, while hot and humid weather is expected to persist in isolated pockets.

On Tuesday, Arunachal Pradesh is set to experience light to moderate rainfall at a few locations, whereas isolated showers are expected in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Tripura. Meanwhile, Manipur and Mizoram are likely to remain dry. The IMD also anticipates stable maximum temperatures across the region, with Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura witnessing localized hot and humid conditions.

The following day, isolated rain showers are forecasted for Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, while Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are expected to see dry conditions. A similar trend is likely on the third day, with hot and humid weather affecting parts of Assam and Meghalaya.

By the fourth day, light rain is expected in isolated areas of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Tripura, whereas dry conditions will persist in Manipur and Mizoram. Assam and Meghalaya may continue to experience hot and humid weather in certain areas. On the fifth day, Assam is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at multiple locations, with scattered showers predicted for Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Tripura. Arunachal Pradesh may receive isolated rain, while dry conditions are expected to persist in Manipur and Mizoram.

Meteorological Factors and Thunderstorm Warnings:

The IMD has attributed these weather patterns to a cyclonic circulation over Northeast Assam and adjoining areas, extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level. The department has also issued advisories regarding thunderstorms and lightning activity across the region.

On the first day, isolated thunderstorms and lightning are anticipated in parts of Assam, Manipur, and Tripura. While no warnings have been issued for the second day, the IMD cautions that Assam and Tripura could experience thunderstorms with gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph on the third day. Arunachal Pradesh is also expected to witness lightning activity.

Similar weather conditions are projected for the fourth and fifth days, with Assam and Tripura likely to face thunderstorms, gusty winds, and lightning at isolated locations, while Arunachal Pradesh is also expected to experience thunderstorm-related activity.