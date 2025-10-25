Tickets vanish in hours as Assam rallies to make Zubeen Garg's 'Roi Roi Binale' a box office phenomenon

Fans across Assam have mounted an unprecedented campaign to transform Roi Roi Binale into a historic blockbuster, a final tribute to beloved singer-actor Zubeen Garg, whose tragic death in Singapore last month left the state in mourning.

Pre-booking for the film, scheduled to release on October 31, opened on Friday evening, and within hours, nearly every seat in Guwahati's theatres had been snapped up. By Saturday morning, only scattered tickets remained available, as audiences across the state prepared to honour what supporters are calling "the last film of our beloved Zubeen da".

The movement extends far beyond ticket sales. Supporters are calling for Roi Roi Binale to receive permanent theatre screenings, drawing comparisons to Mumbai's Maratha Mandir, which has continuously shown Shah Rukh Khan's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge for over three decades.

"If DDLJ can run for more than 30 years in Maratha Mandir Mumbai, I think we can think of Roi Roi Binale in the same line in Guwahati," said Subhankar Banerjee, a public relations practitioner from Guwahati. He has directly appealed to Simanta Shekhar, requesting that Aideo Cinema Hall commit to indefinite screenings. "If possible, please make this happen," Banerjee urged in a heartfelt plea.

Social media has become a rallying point for the grief-stricken state, with supporters declaring, "Let us all unite to make this a historic statement and etch Zubeen da's name in the annals of Indian cinema. Let us collectively strive to break all records and create a box office All Time Blockbuster that will be a beacon of inspiration for Indian cinema."

Now, fans see Roi Roi Binale not merely as entertainment, but as a final connection to an artist who defined generations through his music and cinema. "Let us join forces and shower our love and admiration for Zubeen da," supporters have written, transforming the film's release into a collective act of remembrance and celebration of his enduring legacy.