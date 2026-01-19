Tiger carcass found in Kaziranga National Park

The carcass of an adult female tiger was found in the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) in Assam, a park official said on January 19.

The carcass was found on January 18 evening, in the Kathpora area of the western Bagori range during routine patrolling by forest guards.

Following the recovery, KNPTR authorities constituted a committee to conduct a post-mortem examination and to dispose of the carcass in accordance with the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), the official said.

Preliminary findings of the autopsy suggest that the tiger died due to infighting among tigers, he added.

Further investigation is underway to rule out any other cause of death, officials said.