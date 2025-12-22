Tiger relocation to West Bengal from Assam delayed as villages remain inside core forest

The proposed relocation of tigers from Assam to West Bengal’s Buxa Tiger Reserve has been delayed as several villages continue to remain within the reserve’s core forest area, forest officials said.

The West Bengal government had planned to introduce big cats from Assam into Buxa to strengthen the tiger population, but the move will not take place immediately due to unresolved human habitation issues.

Officials said creating a secure and undisturbed habitat is a prerequisite for tiger introduction, and efforts are ongoing to relocate villages situated inside the core forest.

Forest department sources said progress has been made in recent years, with several families already resettled from sensitive areas. Families from Bhutia Basti have been relocated to a resettlement area called Bono Chhaya near Bhatpara Tea Garden in Kalchini, while families from Gangutia and Gangutiabasti have also been shifted.

However, the larger Jayanti village and other contiguous settlements remain inside the core zone, and plans for their relocation are still underway in accordance with National Tiger Conservation Authority guidelines.

Officials said senior NTCA representatives have stressed that relocating people from core tiger habitats is a common conservation strategy worldwide. They noted that once settlements are moved beyond the peripheral and buffer zones, forests can regenerate and provide sufficient space for tigers without human interference.

Wildlife officials confirmed that Buxa currently has a limited tiger presence. The last confirmed camera trap image was recorded on December 31, 2023, during the winter monitoring exercise. Officials said it remains unclear whether the animal was a resident tiger or a transient individual moving along the Bhutan–Buxa–Manas corridor.

State forest officials earlier indicated plans to introduce at least 12 tigers from Assam reserves, such as Manas and Kaziranga, to help re-establish a viable big cat population in Buxa. However, authorities have ruled out bringing tigers from the Sundarbans, citing significant differences in habitat and ecosystem requirements.

According to forest department estimates, Buxa Tiger Reserve currently supports around 105 tigers based on indirect indicators such as camera traps and pugmark analysis under the PIS-MNB framework.

Officials said further augmentation will only be considered once habitat conditions are fully secured and human settlements are completely relocated from the core area.