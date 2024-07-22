Workers at Bokakhat Tea Garden are living in constant fear following a tiger scare that began on July 10. The forest department has been actively trying to address the situation, but the presence of the tiger has left the garden's labour force on edge.

On the night of July 10, garden workers reported hearing the tiger's roar, prompting immediate action from the forest department. To drive the animal away, authorities have been using firecrackers and maintaining constant guard.

In addition, efforts are underway to protect the workers during their leaf-picking duties. The department has set up strategies that include creating noise with tins and papayas to deter the tigers. Despite these measures, concerns remain as workers suspect that there may be three to four tigers in the area.