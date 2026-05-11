Tight security at Khanapara venue ahead of Himanta Biswa Sarma’s swearing-in as Assam CM tomorrow

Security arrangements were tightened at the Veterinary College Field in Khanapara, Guwahati, ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Himanta Biswa Sarma, who will take oath as the Chief Minister of Assam on May 12.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11:40 am on May 12, with elaborate preparations underway at the venue amid expectations of the presence of senior BJP leaders, alliance partners, bureaucrats and party workers from across the state.

Earlier, the Governor of Assam officially appointed Sarma as the Chief Minister under Article 164(1) of the Constitution of India.

According to a notification issued by the Parliamentary Affairs Department of the Government of Assam, the oath-taking ceremony will be held at the Veterinary College Field in Khanapara, Guwahati.

The official order stated that the Governor exercised powers vested under clause (1) of Article 164 of the Constitution to appoint Dr. Sarma as the Chief Minister of the state.

Earlier in the day, Sarma formally staked claim to form the next government following the BJP-led alliance’s emphatic victory in the Assam Assembly elections.

The notification, signed by Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, was circulated to senior administrative officials, constitutional authorities and departments concerned for necessary action ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.

Barricades, security checkpoints and stage preparations were visible across the venue as Guwahati prepared for the formal beginning of the BJP-led government’s new term in Assam.