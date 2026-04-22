Till the sun and moon exist, you will remain Hindu: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 22 said that the identity of Sanatan and Hindu civilisation cannot be broken, asserting that it will endure “as long as the sun and moon exist.”

Addressing a gathering in West Bengal, the Chief Minister said, “You all are here, were, and will remain. Till the sun and moon exist, you will be Hindu. You are Sanatan; no one can break it.”

Referring to historical attempts, he said even Aurangzeb had tried to weaken Hindu society but could not succeed.

Sarma also contrasted the recognition of national figures, stating that while Subhas Chandra Bose is widely known in Bengal, Assam and Maharashtra but Swami Vivekananda is admired across the country.

He reiterated that Hindu identity would continue to remain strong and enduring in the years to come.