‘Time for speeches is over’: Himanta begins second term with pledge on Assam’s security, development

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on May 13, said his government would prioritise the security and development of the state while implementing the promises made in the BJP’s election manifesto “in letter and spirit”.

Beginning his first official engagement after taking oath for a second consecutive term, Sarma, accompanied by four cabinet ministers, visited the memorial of Assam’s first chief minister, Gopinath Bordoloi and paid floral tributes.

Addressing reporters after the visit, Sarma said the government sought Bordoloi’s blessings before formally starting work. He described the Bharat Ratna awardee as a leader who worked tirelessly for the protection of Assam and its people both before and after Independence.

“Our government, before formally beginning work, visited the memorial of Bharat Ratna Gopinath Bordoloi so that we can continue to work for Assam’s security and development,” Sarma said.

He added that the tribute was paid with the hope that Assam’s “dream of reaching greater heights” would be realised under the new term of the government.

Sarma said the first cabinet meeting of the new government was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, marking the formal beginning of administrative work. He also indicated that the first session of the 16th Assam Assembly is likely to be held from May 21 for three days, during which newly elected MLAs are expected to take oath.

On the expansion of the ministry, the chief minister said the exercise would be taken up only after the assembly session concludes.

“The government will function with a positive approach, keeping the security and development of Assam, the Assamese people and the nation as its primary goal,” he said.

Calling the new dispensation a continuation of the previous administration, Sarma said the focus would now shift fully towards governance and delivery.

“The time for speeches is over with the end of the elections. People now expect work from us,” he remarked.

Referring to Tuesday’s swearing-in ceremony, Sarma said the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers, chief ministers from NDA and non-NDA ruled states, industrialists and spiritual leaders reflected Assam’s growing importance at the national level.

“Assam is emerging as a centre of development and industrialisation,” he said, while thanking those who attended the ceremony as well as those who watched it from across the country.