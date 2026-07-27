'Time has come' to tackle Assam floods permanently: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on July 27 called for a permanent, science-based flood management system in Assam, saying the annual devastation caused by floods demands stronger prevention measures, early warning systems and rehabilitation.

Expressing grief over the disaster, Gandhi said the deaths caused by the floods were "extremely heartbreaking" and offered his "deepest condolences to the bereaved families". He added that his "heartfelt sympathy" was with the millions of people affected by the calamity.

He also said it was expected that the state and central governments would "spare no effort in providing relief and rescue" to those affected.

Pointing to the recurring nature of floods in Assam, Gandhi said, "Every year, floods strike, causing immense loss of life and property," leaving many families devastated. He said the time had come to establish a "robust and sustainable system" to deal with floods, one that "scientifically prioritises prevention, early warning systems, strong infrastructure, and rehabilitation", so that people do not have to face such tragedies year after year.

The remarks come as the flood death toll in Assam has risen to 68. According to officials, more than 5.24 lakh people remain affected across five districts, although the overall flood situation has improved.

A total of 354 relief camps and aid distribution centres are currently operating in four districts, providing shelter and assistance to 37,724 displaced people.

Rescue and relief operations are being carried out by multiple agencies, including the Army, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the Fire and Emergency Services, and the police.

Officials said embankments, roads, bridges and other public infrastructure have also suffered damage in several districts due to the floods.