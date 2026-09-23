Tinsukia bans transport of workers in trucks, pick-up vehicles; violators face legal action

The Tinsukia district administration has banned tea garden owners, factory managements and construction contractors from transporting labourers and workers in goods and cargo vehicles, citing safety concerns and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Tinsukia District Magistrate Sumit Sattawan, IAS, issued the order with immediate effect after reports that workers engaged in tea gardens, factories and construction activities were being ferried in trucks and pick-up vehicles.

The administration said transporting workers in such vehicles is unsafe and violates the conditions under which goods vehicles are permitted to operate.

The order referred to Section 66 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, which requires transport vehicles to be used in accordance with their permit conditions. Goods vehicles cannot ordinarily be used for carrying passengers except in circumstances permitted under law.

Passenger vehicles made mandatory

Under the directive, establishments employing workers have been instructed to arrange proper passenger vehicles, including buses, minibuses or vans, with adequate seating facilities.

They have also been directed to strictly refrain from using trucks, pick-up vehicles or other goods carriers for transporting labourers.

Tea garden owners, factory owners and managers, and construction contractors have been asked to ensure compliance with the Motor Vehicles Act and other applicable safety regulations.

Enforcement ordered across Tinsukia

The district administration warned that violations of the order would invite strict legal action under the Motor Vehicles Act and other applicable laws.

The Senior Superintendent of Police, Tinsukia/Sadiya, and the District Transport Officer, Tinsukia, have been directed to ensure strict enforcement.

The order has been circulated to tea garden owners, factory managements and construction contractors across Tinsukia district and has come into force with immediate effect.

