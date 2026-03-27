Tinsukia DC holds meeting with candidates, urges strict adherence to poll code

Ahead of the Assam Assembly Elections 2026, Tinsukia District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Sumit Sattawan chaired a crucial meeting with contesting candidates and their representatives from all six Assembly constituencies of the district.

The meeting, held at the DC office conference hall, focused on detailed briefings regarding election guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India, with special emphasis on the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Officials sensitised candidates about compliance requirements and the legal framework governing election conduct.

Addressing the gathering, the District Election Officer urged all political parties and candidates to strictly adhere to the Model Code of Conduct and ensure that no violations occur within the district. He called for collective responsibility in conducting peaceful, free, and fair elections, stressing that no divisive or inflammatory elements should be encouraged.

He also cautioned leaders against making provocative statements or personal attacks that could incite tension or disturb law and order. Political parties were asked to cooperate fully with the district administration and police to ensure the smooth conduct of the elections.

Officials informed that enforcement agencies, including police, expenditure monitoring teams, and flying squads, would remain on high alert throughout the enforcement of the MCC. The meeting also covered the use of the cVIGIL app for reporting election-related complaints and the Suvidha app for obtaining prior permissions for rallies, public meetings, and other campaign activities.

Observers appointed for different constituencies, including general, expenditure, and police observers, along with senior district officials, were present at the meeting.