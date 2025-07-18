Assam: Tinsukia DC reviews development projects, inter-departmental challenges in Margherita

Assam's Tinsukia District Commissioner Swapneel Paul, on July 18, reviewed the progress of various developmental activities in Margherita Co-District during a key meeting held at the conference hall of the Commissioner’s office.

The meeting was attended by Margherita Co-District Commissioner, Additional Commissioner of Tinsukia, Circle Officers, representatives from Indian Railways and Coal India Ltd Margherita, executive officers from Margherita and Digboi Municipality Boards, as well as officials from departments such as Power, Health, Public Health Engineering, Agriculture, Education, and other key sectors.

The review focused on the progress of ongoing development schemes and projects related to Indian Railways, Coal India Ltd Margherita, Margherita and Digboi Municipality Boards, APDCL, the Public Works Department (PWD), and Public Health Engineering.

Inter-departmental challenges faced in the Margherita area were also discussed to ensure better coordination and timely implementation of initiatives.