The Tinsukia district administration on April 23 directed all schools and colleges under Tinsukia district to remain shut on April 24 on account of the devastating hail and thunderstorm that claimed two lives and a trail of destruction.

A notice released by the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Tinsukia on April 23 stated, “In view of the severe thunder and hailstorm that occurred in the night of 22/04/2023 and in the evening of 23/04/2023 resulting in trail of devastation and considering the severity of situation in the interest of the safety and security of the students, all schools and colleges of Tinsukia District will remain closed on 24/04/2023”.

Due to the hailstorm, numerous families have been displaced from their places as they saw the dark face of nature.

The hailstorm was so severe that it uprooted the trees and damaged numerous houses in Digdari village.

As per reports, the affected families have sought help from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the district administration.

Besides this, a destructive hailstorm on the night of April 22 also caused widespread damage to property, power outage, and trees being uprooted.

The intensity of the hailstorm was severe as it broke the connection to the electricity, rendering the region without power.

Also read : Assam: Hailstorm ravages several parts of Tinsukia district, affected residents narrate ordeal of nature's fury