Tinsukia district commissioner Swapnil Pal announced a magisterial enquiry into the horrific accident at Bordirak in Kakopathar, Tinsukia on September 5 that killed seven people on the spot and injured 12 others seriously.

Seven persons died on spot after the vehicle in which they were travelling collided with a mini truck on September 5 in Tinsukia’s Kakopathar area.

According to preliminary reports, the passengers were returning back from Doomdooma’s weekly market when the vehicle in which they were travelling collided with the mini goods truck.

The registration number of the two vehicles that was engaged in the horrific accident are AS23-CC 8930 and AR 20A1093.

Also read : Assam: 7 dead on spot after passenger vehicle collides with a mini truck head on in Tinsukia