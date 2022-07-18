Tinsukia's Isha Sovasaria has brought laurels to Assam by securing 99.20 percent marks in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) 10th examination.

She secured the 1st rank in Assam, and also stood 4th in all of India.

Isha Sovasaria has achieved this feat with 496 marks out of 500 in the 10th ICSE examination from Assam Valley School in Tezpur.

She has scored a perfect 100 in Mathematics, Science, Social Studies and Computer Application.

Isha Sovasaria is the granddaughter of Tinsukia's. Shankutala and Murarilal Sovasaria and daughter of Ankur and Sikha Sovasaria.

An overall pass percentage of 99.97 per cent was witnessed this year with girls performing marginally better than boys scoring a pass percentage of 99.98 per cent while boys achieved 99.97 per cent.