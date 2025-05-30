The International Human Rights Council, Tinsukia District Committee, has strongly criticised the Assam government's decision to issue arms licenses to residents in the state’s border areas. The committee questioned the rationale behind the move, calling it a potential threat to public safety.

L. Ratan Singh, General Secretary of the committee, stated that by issuing arms licenses in this manner, Assam government is creating a threat to human life as being a democratically elected government. "It is the moral duty and responsibility of the Assam Government to ensure the safety and security of every citizen's life and property," he added.

"Hence, the committee questions who will be held responsible if such life-threatening weapons are misused by any individual as the government has already set up a foreigner tribunal to expel suspicious individuals and if there is still any doubt, then it is the government's duty to strengthen the police force," said L. Ratan Singh.

He further questioned that if India could defeat Pakistan in just 2-3 days, then why should "we fear a small neighboring country like Bangladesh?"

"The International Human Rights Council, Tinsukia District Committee, urges the government to immediately cancel this dangerous arms license proposal and instead, demands the formation of 10 new special commando battalions," said L. Ratan Singh.