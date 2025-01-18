L. Ratan Singh, General Secretary of the International Human Rights Council, Tinsukia District Committee, expressed support for the Assam Government’s decision to seal 220 illegal coal mines in the state.

This follows a tragic flood incident at the 3-Kilo area in Umrangso, which resulted in nine workers going missing during illegal mining activities.

As of now, only four bodies have been recovered. The Assam Government has announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for the families of both the deceased and the missing workers.

While praising the government's efforts, Singh emphasized that sealing the mines in Umrangso alone is insufficient.

He urged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to extend this action throughout Assam, particularly in Margherita, where illegal coal mining is rampant.

Singh also called for coal-rich areas to be declared prohibited zones and for a complete shutdown of illegal coal mining, transportation, and trade.



Also Read: Assam: Over 13 rat-hole mines sealed in Margherita, four arrested

The Council remains firm in its stance for the complete eradication of illegal coal mining, highlighting the need for stricter enforcement to safeguard lives and the environment.

Earlier today, over 13 illegal rat-hole mines were sealed and excavators were seized from Bittu Pahar of Namdang colliery under Assam's Margherita Co-District, on January 18. Four individuals were also arrested in this connection.



The Executive Magistrate of Assam's Margherita co-district administration, Pritom Gogoi, along with Margherita Police, Tinsukia Superintendent of Police (SP), officials from North Eastern Coalfields Coal India Ltd., and the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited's Margherita Sub-Divisional Engineer office sealed the rat-hole mines.



The decision follows a meeting of the Assam Cabinet, held on January 16 in Morigaon, where it was decided that all rat-hole mines in the North Eastern Coalfields of Assam will be permanently closed, and an SOP will be issued.