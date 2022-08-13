Two drug peddlers were nabbed and significant quantities of contraband substances including heroin and cash were seized by a team of Assam Police in Tinsukia during a raid on Friday.

Based on specific information, a raid was conducted at Hotel Metro, AT Road, Tinsukia yesterday late night between 12.30 to 1.30 AM and apprehended two drug peddlers namely Keshab Gogoi (42), son of Lt Lileswar Gogoi of No 2 Baghmora, under the Joypur Police station.

The other drug peddler has been identified as Palash Bora (32), a resident of Namrup New Colony under Namrup Police Station.

Police recovered 5.5 grams of suspected Heroin, cash Rs 95,000; 10 numbers of 1ml syringe, one Avenger Motorcycle AS06AF1799, three mobile, and a pocket diary from their possession.

The raid was led by Tinsukia T.S.I Bhaskar Jyoti Barua. The accused have been arrested and sent to police custody.

It is worthy to note that the present BJP-led government has been taking several steps on the national as well as international front to contain drug trafficking in the country. With the combined efforts of the government as well as the security agencies of the country, lot many drug traffickers and drug peddlers have been arrested with the seizure of illicit drugs, and psychotropic substances worth crores.

As per the latest data published by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the combined share of the entire Northeast States in the seizure of illicit drugs total 137,923.568 kgs for the year 2018, 83,612.478 kgs for the year 2019, and 80,196.562 kgs in the year 2020.