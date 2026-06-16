Tinsukia schools directed to reduce school bag weight; strict action warned for violators

The Regional Office of the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Tinsukia, has directed all government, provincialised and private schools in the district to strictly adhere to prescribed limits on the weight of school bags carried by students.

In an official notification issued by the Inspector of Schools, Regional ASSEB, Tinsukia, educational institutions have been asked to ensure immediate compliance with the norms laid down by the Elementary Education Department, Government of Assam.

According to the directive, the maximum permissible weight of school bags has been fixed as follows:

Classes I-II: Up to 1.5 kg

Classes III-V: 2-3 kg

Classes VI-VII: Up to 4 kg

Classes VIII-IX: Up to 4.5 kg

Class X: Up to 5 kg

The order has been issued in reference to earlier government notifications aimed at reducing the physical burden on students and promoting a healthier learning environment.

The Inspector of Schools has warned that violations of the prescribed norms will be viewed seriously and schools failing to comply may face action as per government rules.

Copies of the notification have been forwarded to the Secretary of ASSEB, the Managing Director of Samagra Shiksha Assam, the Director of Secondary Education, the Deputy Commissioner of Tinsukia and other concerned authorities for information and necessary action.

The move is expected to benefit thousands of students across the district by addressing concerns over excessive school bag weight, which experts have often linked to back pain, posture-related issues and other health problems among children.