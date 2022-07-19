Miss Abhishri Khaitan of Assam’s Tinsukia District a student of Mayo College Girls' School, Ajmer secured second highest score (9.8/10) in International Art Competition that was organized by Picasso Art Contest, USA.

She has made her family and the country proud by securing second position.

More than 1500 artists from 53 countries around the world participated in this competition.

Abhishri is the daughter of an eminent educationist, environmentalist and social worker, Sri Satish Khaitan and Sunita Khaitan, residents of Tinsukia, Assam. And grand-daughter of philanthropist Late Purshottam Khaitan and Late Sarada Devi.

Even in the past she has been awarded for her amazing art in multiple national level competitions.

Most of her art work are dedicated to all the old belles of the world who walk confidently and gracefully in the milieu with their heads held high and spread the message of women's empowerment, blended with essence of love and compassion where as age is just a number for them. They are the real epitome of Eternal Beauty.

The participants for this contest came from various countries including USA, India, UK, Russia, Canada, UAE, China, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Israel, Iran, Malaysia, Romania, Nigeria, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Japan, Bulgaria, Ukraine, France, Philippines, Turkey, Serbia, Ireland, Lithuania, Azerbaijan, Vietnam, Republic Of Macedonia (Europe), Spain, Fiji, Jamaica, Portugal, Uzbekistan, Sweden, Palestine, Botswana, Qatar, Gambia, Bahrain, Mauritus, South Africa, Croatia, Peru, Mongolia, Malta, Ethiopia, Germany, Egypt, Latvia, Scotland, Belgium, Kazakistan, Netherlands, Denmark, Greece, Ghana, Herzegovina, Kenya, Oman, Jordan, Belarus, Bosnia and Switzerland, Tanzania, Congo, Nepal, Estonia, Morocco, Moldova, Cameroon, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Finland, Hungary, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Haiti Etc.