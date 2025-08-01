Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams chairman seeks land from Assam CM for Srivari Temple in Guwahati

In a significant development aimed at boosting spiritual infrastructure in the Northeast, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman B R Naidu on Friday met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati, seeking land for the construction of a Lord Venkateswara (Srivari) temple.

Naidu requested the allocation of five acres in Guwahati to establish the temple, which is intended to promote the Hindu religion and culture in the region. The proposal was well received by the Assam Chief Minister, who assured full support and agreed to allocate the required land for building a “magnificent temple” in the city.



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TTD, which manages the famed Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh, said the initiative would enhance the spiritual atmosphere of the Northeast and serve as a hub for devotees. The proposed temple would also complement the religious significance of Guwahati’s iconic Kamakhya temple.

Chief Minister Sarma extended gratitude to Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu and TTD for their vision, expressing hope that the temple would deepen cultural bonds and spiritual outreach across the region.

The meeting was facilitated by G V R Shastri, national general secretary of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha.