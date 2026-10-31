The Tiwa community celebrated the Langkhon Kham Festival 2026 at Ulukunchi in Amri, West Karbi Anglong, on October 31, showcasing its rich cultural heritage and traditional practices.

The festival witnessed participation from Tiwa people representing several districts, who gathered to celebrate their customs and preserve their age-old traditions.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the event along with Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Chief Executive Member Dr Tuliram Ronghang.

Other dignitaries present included Lok Sabha MP Amarsing Tisso, Assam Assembly Deputy Speaker and local MLA Dr Habbey Teron, Howraghat MLA Lunsing Teron, Diphu MLA Niso Terangpi, and local MAC and Executive Member Dominic Uphing Maslai. Other KAAC executive members, council members and distinguished guests also attended the festival.

The celebration provided a platform for the Tiwa community to promote its cultural traditions while fostering unity and harmony in the region.

