Assam: Tiwa students block NH-27 in Morigaon, raise key demands

Assam's All Tiwa Students' Union (ATSU) activists, on July 10, blocked National Highway 27 in the Morigaon district. The agitation disrupted traffic movement, raising concerns amongst commuters.

They raised key demands, including the eviction of encroachers from reserved tribal belt and blocks and inclusion of the Tiwa Autonomous Council in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Hundreds of activists of ATSU and some other local groups staged the protest and blocked the highway at Nellie for about three hours, an official said.

When police tried to clear the highway, the agitators opposed and it led to a minor scuffle, a senior police officer said.

“Later, the protesters submitted a memorandum to the chief minister through the local administration, highlighting their demands,” he added.