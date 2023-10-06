As Guwahati is in distress with recurring artificial floods, the Assam Trinamool Congress (TMC) has leveled serious allegations of mismanagement and financial irregularities against Ashok Singhal, the Guwahati Development Minister. Dilip Sharma, the Media Chairman of Assam TMC asserted that government negligence has transformed artificial flood management into a lucrative venture for a select few, while the people of Guwahati suffer the consequences.

The heart of the issue lies in the failure to maintain and clean the city's drainage system promptly, leading to the relentless cycle of artificial floods. Sharma's explosive allegations have sparked outrage among residents who have endured years of hardships due to this ongoing crisis.

In a press release, Dilip Sharma expressed his frustration, stating, "The people of Guwahati have endured hellish conditions caused by artificial floods for years. Despite annual government assurances to address the issue, these promises have proven to be nothing but illusions. Billions of rupees have been allocated for artificial flood mitigation, yet the problem persists."

Moreover, Sharma highlighted the lack of timely action by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) and Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). A damning report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) revealed that authorities failed to utilize Rs 209 crore last year. Specifically, Rs 15 crore allocated for drainage cleaning, Rs 12 crore for solid waste management, and Rs 16 crore for artificial flood control were neglected.

In a shocking revelation, it emerged that in October 2021, Guwahati Smart City Limited purchased 10 super-suckers at a staggering cost of Rs 26 crore, intending to deploy them for drain cleaning. However, due to inadequate management, these valuable assets now lie abandoned, plunging large areas of the city, including Anil and Nabin Nagar, Zoo-Road, Hatigaon, Gandhinagar, into a state of panic.

Guwahati Development Minister Ashok Singhal has faced intense scrutiny as the primary individual responsible for the dire situation. Just a few days ago, Singhal claimed that the city's residents were celebrating their freedom from artificial floods, raising questions about the credibility of those assertions.

The Chairman of the Media Department at Assam TMC is now demanding a thorough investigation into the proper utilization of funds allocated for artificial flood control. This includes the implementation of efficient measures by GMC authorities, emphasizing tangible actions over empty promises and rhetoric.