On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Assam Pradesh Trinamool Congress (TMC) extended support to rider Nani from Uttarakhand, who faced challenges during her journey in Assam.

The party organized a special event at its headquarters to honour her resilience and address concerns over women’s safety in the state.

State President Radman Chandra Barthakur, along with MP Sushmita Dev and senior leader Gulab Ahmed, felicitated Nani and acknowledged her courage. In a show of solidarity, MP Sushmita Dev also provided financial assistance to Nani and assured her of continued support.

During the event, MP Sushmita Dev strongly criticized the state government for failing to ensure women's safety. "The incident involving rider Nani during her motorcycle journey has severely tarnished Assam’s reputation. This raises serious concerns about law and order under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The Home Department must act swiftly and decisively to ensure justice and security for women," she said.



Also Read: TMC leader Dulu Ahmed slams Assam CM over allegations against Gaurav Gogoi’s wife, accuses BJP and Congress of ‘dirty politics’

The TMC’s Women’s Day celebrations also included honouring prominent women ministers of the state. Party leaders, including Radman Chandra Barthakur and Gulab Ahmed, presented them with mementos and tokens of appreciation.

Additionally, a TMC delegation visited an old-age home in Guwahati, where they distributed blankets and essential supplies to elderly residents, reaffirming their commitment to social welfare.

The event underscored the Assam TMC’s focus on women’s empowerment and safety while calling for urgent action from the government to address security concerns for women in the state.