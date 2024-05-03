Abul Kalam Azad, the Trinamool Congress candidate from No. 3 Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency, expressed confidence in his party's prospects during an election rally held at Dipta Suradir Chowk in Nalbari district. Azad boldly proclaimed that the Trinamool Congress would emerge victorious in Barpeta, signaling a shift in political dynamics in the region.

Speaking to supporters and constituents gathered at the rally, Azad highlighted the growing disenchantment with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) among the people of Barpeta. He attributed this sentiment to what he described as the BJP's failure to address the needs and concerns of the electorate.

Azad further emphasized the significance of Chief Minister's campaign efforts in Barpeta, underscoring a perceived change in strategy by the ruling party. He pointed out the irony of the Chief Minister's recent visits to areas like Oli gali, considering his previous remarks discouraging support for the Miya community.

The candidate's remarks reflect a broader narrative of political realignment and shifting alliances ahead of the upcoming elections. With the Trinamool Congress making inroads into traditionally BJP-dominated territories, Barpeta emerges as a battleground constituency crucial to both parties' electoral ambitions.

As the campaign season intensifies, candidates continue to engage in vigorous campaigning and outreach efforts to sway undecided voters and consolidate support. The stakes remain high, with each party vying for supremacy in Barpeta and beyond.