TMC files complaint against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma over ‘divisive’ poll remarks

The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) has filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging that he made “communally charged, inciteful and divisive” remarks during an election rally in West Bengal.

In a letter submitted to the poll body, TMC leader Derek O’Brien accused Sarma of making inflammatory and defamatory statements against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while campaigning in Cooch Behar on April 16.

According to the complaint, Sarma allegedly suggested that Banerjee fears the formation of a BJP government in the state due to a possible ban on beef. He also reportedly linked beef consumption to certain communities and made claims regarding smuggling and the establishment of beef shops in specific areas. The TMC termed these remarks as “baseless, vexatious and motivated.”

The party argued that such statements go beyond political criticism and promote religious hatred and communal disharmony. In its submission, the TMC said the remarks could create suspicion and hostility against a particular community and potentially disrupt the peaceful conduct of elections.

The complaint further accused Sarma of criminal intimidation and making unverified allegations, stating that his comments violate provisions of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). It also cited legal provisions related to promoting enmity between groups, outraging religious sentiments, and undue influence during elections under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Representation of the People Act.

Seeking immediate intervention, the TMC urged the ECI to issue a show-cause notice to Sarma and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), initiate strict action, and direct authorities to register an FIR. The party also called for preventive measures to ensure that such statements are not repeated during the ongoing election campaign.



Responding to the allegations, Sarma said he was not concerned about the complaint. “Mamata didi has filed a complaint against me, but I am not scared,” he said.

West Bengal is set to go to polls in two phases on April 21 and April 29, with results scheduled to be announced on May 4.



(Inputs from ANI)