The Assam Trinamool Congress (ATC) has demanded the sacking of the Governor of Assam, Gulab Chand Kataria for allegedly holding an election campaign for a BJP candidate in Rajasthan.

Taking to his X, Ripun Bora, National Spokesperson of TMC wrote, "Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria is busy campaigning for BJP in Udaipur, Rajasthan. This is a challenge to democracy, and the Election Commission of India should take action against him. It's extremely shameful that despite being the custodian of the Constitution, he is campaigning for BJP. He should be immediately sacked from his post."

Adding a press statement the TMC leader also stated, "Assam Governor Gulabchand Kataria has campaigned in support of BJP candidate Tarachand Jain in Udaipur, Rajasthan despite holding a constitutional post.

The Assam Trinamool Congress has demanded a proper investigation and dismissal of Assam Governor Gulabchand Kataria.



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“Gulab Chand Kataria, who is currently in the constitutional post of Governor of Assam, has called for voting for the BJP in Udaipur in violation of the Code of Conduct for Elections. A few days ago, the Deputy Speaker of the Assam Assembly, Dr. Numal Momin, was busy with the BJP's election campaign in Mizoram and now the head of a state, Gulabchand Kataria, is campaigning for the BJP in Rajasthan. This is a serious violation of our constitutional norms.

As the constitutional head, as the guardian of the Constitution, Governor Gulabchand Kataria should be neutral and should not have supported any particular political party. But now in India, due to the extreme arbitrariness of the government, whether it is Governor Gulabchand Kataria or Dr. Numal Momin, they are completely busy campaigning for the BJP. The BJP government has once again proved that it has been abusing its power and ruling India in an authoritarian and undemocratic manner."