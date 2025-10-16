TMC leader Dulu Ahmed files complaint in Singapore, seeks parallel probe into Zubeen Garg’s death case

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Dulu Ahmed has filed a formal complaint with the Singapore Police, seeking a parallel investigation into the death of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg.

In a statement shared on social media, Ahmed highlighted that the ongoing investigation by the CID-SIT in Assam should be supplemented by a simultaneous probe in Singapore, focusing on 11 Non-Resident Assamese (NRAs) who were reportedly present in the country at the time of the incident.

Speaking to India Today NE, Ahmed detailed his visit to Singapore’s Central Police Divisional Headquarters at 9 a.m. Singapore time (6:30 a.m. IST) on Wednesday, October 15. Following instructions from the headquarters, he proceeded to file his complaint at the Marina Bay Neighbourhood Police Centre (NPC).

Ahmed described the process as rigorous and with many formalities. “From 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., I was at the police station answering questions, submitting documents, and providing statements. The police even took an undertaking from me,” he said. Following completion of all procedures, the Singapore Police officially registered the complaint. Ahmed also received an email confirmation from the Singapore Police that an Investigation Officer will be appointed within 48 hours to handle the case.



The TMC leader states, "Before registering my FIR, the Singapore Police questioned me regarding why I filed this case against the 11 NRIs. I simply explained: approximately 20 people were present on the yacht, 11 were NRIs, and 9 were from Assam. The Assam CID has already arrested 8–9 individuals from Assam who were present on the yacht. Then why is there no investigation against the 11 NRIs? This is the main issue I wanted to highlight".



Ahmed in his complaint writes, "I am currently lodging this report in my personal capacity as a private citizen and not behalf of any organization or government entity, I wish to seek SPF's cooperation regarding the death of Mr. Zubeen Garg, a well-known public figure and musician in India. I am related to him as a friend. The Indian authorities have since established that several individuals of Assamese descent who are presently based in Singapore were at or near the location of the incident that led to his passing. A number if these individuals have not yet rendered assistance to the investigating authorities in Assam. Publicly available records suggest that there may have been a conspiracy to poison the late Mr. Zubeen Garg".



"I have also informed that there were approximately 11 individuals of Assamese origin, who are currently based in Singapore, who were present at or near the location of the incident which led to Mr. Garg's passing. Out of these individuals, only some have since attended or cooperated with the ongoing Investigations in Assam, while several other have yet to do so. I wish to add that the following 3 individuals that were present at the yacht during the death of the deceased and did not attend the interview by the relevant authorities:

1) Devajit Hazarika of Indian Nationality

2) Wajid Ahmed of Indian Nationality

3) Bhasker Dutta of Indian Nationality

I am therefore filing this report to seek the assistance of the Singapore Police Force, within its powers and in accordance with Singapore Law, to facilitate or coordinate with the relevant authorities so that the said individuals may render assistance to the ongoing investigations being conducted by the Assam Police in India. This report is made in good faith, solely to assist the lawful investigation into the death of Mr. Zubeen Garg, and to ensure that all relevant persons may be able to provide their statements or cooperation to the appropriate investigating authorities.

I wish to state that I am leaving to Malaysia on the 16/10/2025 and might be uncontactable as such I am providing my lawyer details as he can be contacted", added Ahmed.

According to Ahmed, the complaint includes two key requests:

All Assamese expatriates present with Zubeen Garg at the time should cooperate with the CID Assam investigation.

A parallel investigation should be conducted in Singapore to examine the involvement of the 11 NRAs.

Ahmed added that upon inquiring, he learned that no prior complaint related to Zubeen Garg’s case had been filed with the Singapore Police, either by members or non-members of Assamese associations. His complaint is therefore the first to be officially received.



It needs mention here, of the 11 Assamese expats, 10 have already reached and recorded their statements with the CID.