Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Dulu Ahmed has strongly reacted to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s allegations against Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi’s wife, criticizing both the BJP and Congress for indulging in "dirty politics."

Ahmed stated, "There is no question of BJP versus Congress, as many BJP leaders, including Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, were once in Congress. The ongoing political mudslinging has worsened, with both parties now targeting family members. This is a common trend in both parties, and the people of Assam will seek alternatives in the 2026 State Assembly elections."

Ahmed further asserted that the TMC is the only party capable of defeating the BJP at the national level, citing its success in West Bengal. He also accused the Congress of aiding the BJP in the recent Delhi elections, stating, "For the last ten years, Congress had no MLAs in Delhi, and this time, too, they secured zero seats. Now, they claim this is revenge for the Haryana election, but in reality, Congress has been helping the BJP by breaking alliances to facilitate the BJP’s rule."



On Thursday, Ahmed visited Goroimari to oversee the establishment of TMC’s head office for the Chamaria Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) in preparation for the upcoming Panchayat and 2026 State Assembly elections. He announced that the office would be inaugurated in the first week of March and revealed that TMC Chairperson and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to visit Chamaria before the Panchayat elections.



Regarding the upcoming Panchayat elections, Ahmed declared that the TMC would contest in every Gaon Panchayat and Zila Panchayat seat in Chamaria LAC. He also launched a scathing attack on Chaygaon MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed of Congress, alleging that he acts as a "broker" for Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"To secure victories, Rekibuddin Ahmed has instilled fear among voters, warning that if they don't support him, the BJP or AGP would win, putting the Muslim community at risk. Despite their resentment towards him, people still voted for Congress under duress. However, due to delimitation, this will not be the case in the upcoming elections, as voters now recognize that he is working in parallel for the BJP as well," Ahmed claimed.