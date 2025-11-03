TMC MP Sushmita Dev slams Assam CM, says BJP’s popularity waning, alleges political exploitation of welfare schemes

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sushmita Dev launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led government in Assam, asserting that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s popularity has visibly declined across the state, a reality, she claimed, that even the Chief Minister himself has acknowledged.

Speaking to the media, Dev remarked that if the BJP leadership so desires, it could replace the current Chief Minister with a new face at any given time, hinting at possible internal dissatisfaction within the party’s Assam unit.

Commenting on the ongoing investigation into the death of singer Zubeen Garg, the TMC leader stated that filing a chargesheet alone is insufficient unless supported by strong evidence and documentation. “Without proof, a chargesheet holds no meaning,” she said, emphasizing the need for a transparent and thorough probe.

Addressing developments in Sri Bhumi, Dev alleged that BJP leaders are holding rallies merely to secure party tickets for the upcoming elections and lack genuine public support. She accused the ruling party of misusing welfare schemes, including Orunoday and self-help group funding, as tools to mobilize voters ahead of the polls.

Reaffirming TMC’s commitment to fighting for people’s rights, Dev said the party would continue its movements in Sri Bhumi district and the Barak Valley to highlight local grievances and government apathy.

On Monday, the TMC MP also participated in a rally demanding land pattas for landless residents in areas such as Eraligool, Binodini, and Usharani under Sribhumi district.