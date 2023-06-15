Assam All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Ripun Bora on June 15 in a series of tweets expressed his angst for the inaction of the Central Government in not taking any steps to investigate the alleged links between Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP leader Ram Madhav with a terrorist outfit.

In a tweet, Bora questions the credibility of the Government of India as it has been using central agencies like CBI & ED against opposition leaders all the time. Then why is GOI silent on the allegations of Assam CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma being involved with Kuki militants in the Manipur election in 2017? Bora demanded an NIA probe into the allegations and arrest of Sarma under the NSA Act.



Also Read: No militants involved but we use guns to protect our land and people: Kuki villagers



Meanwhile, he also stated that being the North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor of BJP and having links with terrorist organizations, Sarma has no right to hold that post anymore and must step down immediately.

It is to mention here that in the sideline of ethnic clashes between Meitai and Kuki communities in Manipur, a 2019 letter by a leader of one of the Kuki militant outfits to Union Home Minister Amit Shah surfaced, and it claimed that the BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma and Ram Madhav in charge of North East in 2017 taken help of Kuki Militant organizations to win the Assembly election then.

The letter was attached as one of the Annexures along with an affidavit filed by SS Haokip, chairman of Kuki Liberation Front (UKLF) in an NIA Court on June 8,2023.