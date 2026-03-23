TMC to field candidates on 23 Assam seats under Mamata Banerjee's leadership: Sushmita Dev

All India Trinamool Congress leader Sushmita Dev on Sunday, March 22, said the party will contest 23 seats in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, with an emphasis on representation across regions and communities.

Speaking to reporters, Dev said candidates have been fielded across the state, including Barak Valley, Upper Assam, Lower Assam, Middle Assam and the Bodoland region, aiming to reflect Assam’s social diversity.

“All India Trinamool Congress is contesting on 23 seats under the leadership of our leader, Mamata Banerjee… we have given tickets to people of every caste, community, and language,” she said, adding that the move was intended to send a message that the party stands “with people of every caste, religion, and language”.

Dev acknowledged that the party is unlikely to form the government on its own but said it intends to play a constructive role by focusing on specific public concerns. “We cannot form a government on our own, but we will have a clear agenda with five to ten key issues,” she said, listing problems linked to smart meters, erosion, rising electricity costs and the need for industrialisation in the Barak Valley.

She said the party’s performance would be measured not just in numbers but in its ability to raise these issues effectively. “Whether we get one MLA, ten MLAs, or fifteen MLAs, these issues will form our common minimum programme,” Dev said, adding that the party aims to elect representatives who will work on the ground rather than focus on leadership positions.

On electoral prospects, Dev expressed cautious optimism, stating that the party has “very strong candidates in about ten to fifteen seats”, while noting that “elections are dynamic” and outcomes can shift.

Polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies in Assam will be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4, according to the Election Commission of India.