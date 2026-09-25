Toddler drowns after falling into water-filled pit near home in Assam's Bongaigaon

A one-and-a-half-year-old boy drowned after falling into a water-filled pit near his home in Jogighopa in Assam’s Bongaigaon district.

The incident took place at Koreya Part II village, where the child, identified as Abu Anas, son of Rafiqul Islam, was reportedly playing near his house when he fell into the deep pit.

Family members and locals rescued the child and rushed him to Salantapara Hospital. However, doctors at the hospital referred him to Bongaigaon Civil Hospital for further treatment.

The child was taken to Bongaigaon Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The incident has left the family and local residents mourning the death of the toddler.