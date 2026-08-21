Tokay Gecko rescued in Assam's Kaziranga; man apprehended over alleged illegal wildlife trade

In a crackdown on illegal wildlife trade, the Bokakhat Range Forest team apprehended Rahul Karmakar of Kohora at Latabari for his alleged involvement in the illegal trade of a Tokay Gecko.

Forest officials recovered one live Tokay Gecko from his possession. The species is protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

The forest department has initiated further investigation to trace the source of the animal and identify other persons who may be involved in the alleged illegal wildlife trade.