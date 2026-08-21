Tokay Gecko rescued in Assam's Kaziranga; man apprehended over alleged illegal wildlife trade
The Bokakhat Range Forest team apprehended a Kohora resident at Latabari after recovering a live Tokay Gecko. The case has triggered a wider probe into the animal's source and possible wildlife trade links.
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Story highlights
- Bokakhat Range Forest team carried out the operation at Latabari
- Rahul Karmakar of Kohora was apprehended over alleged wildlife trade links
- Officials recovered one live Tokay Gecko from the accused's possession
In a crackdown on illegal wildlife trade, the Bokakhat Range Forest team apprehended Rahul Karmakar of Kohora at Latabari for his alleged involvement in the illegal trade of a Tokay Gecko.
Forest officials recovered one live Tokay Gecko from his possession. The species is protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.
The forest department has initiated further investigation to trace the source of the animal and identify other persons who may be involved in the alleged illegal wildlife trade.
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