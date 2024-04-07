Former Congress leader Gourav Vallabh while speaking on his decision to switch allegiance to BJP and subsequently leave Congress said that he was upset over the party's continued criticism against the country's wealth creators.

Speaking to the media on his decision to quit Congress said, "When I resigned from Congress, since then I have been saying that I went to all the senior members of the party that we cannot remain silent on the opposition of 'Sanatana Dharma' and since the day Congress decided not to attend the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Temple, I decided that I will not represent Congress on TV anymore. I told all the senior leaders that we need to stop criticising the wealth creators of the country...Adani and Ambani have been criticised day and night by Congress. I did a press conference against Adani but when SEBI gave Adani a clean chit, I stopped giving statements about them. I told Congress leaders that when SEBI has given a clean chit to Adani, we should stop criticising them now...Congress kept criticising Sanatana, Ram Temple, Adani and Ambani...When I was asked by Congress to do a press conference on the Budget, I clearly told them that I would not do it until Congress leaders visit the Ram Temple..."

Gourav Vallabh joined BJP citing poor leadership of Congress. In his resignation letter to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Vallabh expressed his discomfort with the direction in which Congress was headed. He refused to raise 'anti-Sanatana' slogans or criticise the country's wealth creators. Vallabh, who played a crucial role in Kharge's campaign for the Congress presidency, has been an influential figure in discussions on economic issues.

He participated in the 2023 Rajasthan assembly elections from the Udaipur constituency but faced defeat against the BJP candidate by a margin of over 32,000 votes. Vallabh's political career began in 2019 in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur East, where he secured over 18,000 votes, finishing third behind then-Chief Minister Raghubar Das and Saryu Roy.

Also read: Congress national spokesperson Gourav Vallabh joins BJP hours after quitting party