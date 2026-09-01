Toll collection protest turns tense at Nazirakhat in Assam’s Sonapur, protester detained

The situation turned tense at the Nazirakhat toll gate in Sonapur, Assam, after local residents staged a protest against toll collection, demanding that the charges be suspended until the damaged stretches of the National Highway are repaired.

According to the initial report, protesters shut down the toll gate and objected to the collection of toll fees, citing the poor condition of the highway. They maintained that motorists should not be required to pay toll charges while several stretches of the highway remain damaged.

Toll collection reportedly resumed despite the protest, leading to further resentment among the protesters. Residents accused the toll gate authorities and the administration of failing to address their concerns and demanded immediate repair of the damaged portions of the highway.

A heavy police presence was subsequently deployed at the toll gate to maintain law and order and prevent the situation from escalating.

During the protest, All Assam Students' Union (AASU) leader Rinku Deka was detained by police and taken to the police station. The detention took place as protesters continued to oppose toll collection and press for immediate repair of the highway.

The residents reiterated their demand that toll collection be halted until the necessary repair work is completed. They also urged the authorities to prioritise the restoration of the damaged highway stretches before resuming regular toll collection