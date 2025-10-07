“Too long to uncover the truth”: Zubeen Garg’s wife demands answers

Nearly three weeks after popular singer Zubeen Garg's death in Singapore, his family's frustration over the slow pace of the investigation has come to the fore, with his wife demanding immediate answers about the circumstances that led to the tragedy.

"It is taking too long to uncover the truth," Garima Saikia told reporters on October 7, her impatience evident as the investigation enters its third week. "I want to know exactly what happened. I need to know what actually happened."

The 52-year-old singer 'drowned' while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19, but questions surrounding the incident remain unanswered. Garima has particularly questioned the role of those present during Zubeen's final moments. "If Shekhar saw everything, why didn't he keep him safe?" she asked, adding, "I want justice, and I want it very soon."

The family has distanced itself from those under investigation. "I have no connection with them (people involved in the case) whatsoever," Garima stated.

In an emotional Facebook post, Garima wrote: "...we will be together again, very soon Goldie (the name by which Zubeen was called by the family). But now, very soon, I/we all want to know the reason why you went away physically from us...Why? This is a big question. This question is burning my empty heart day and night. I want an answer..."

Zubeen's sister, Palme Borthakur, echoed the family's demand for justice. "You will again call me 'Momon' (her pet name)....when we meet on the other side...now we have only one goal...to ensure justice for you," she wrote on social media, urging people to provide mental support to help the family obtain justice.

The investigation has already seen four arrests: Zubeen's manager Siddhartha Sharma, musician Shekharjyoti Goswami, singer Amritprava Mahanta, and North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta. More than 60 FIRs have been filed across Assam in connection with the singer's death, prompting Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to direct the Director General of Police to transfer all cases to the Criminal Investigation Department for a consolidated probe.

A Special Investigation Team, led by Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta, has been formed to investigate the death. The SIT has summoned several individuals, including eight of the 11 members of the Assam Association of Singapore who were with the singer on a yacht during his final moments. The deadline for their appearance was October 6, but none reported to the SIT except Rupkamal Kalita, who appeared on October 8.

The controversy over transparency has also intensified. On October 4, Garima returned the report of a second post-mortem examination conducted at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital to the government, stating it was not her "personal document" and that investigators should decide whether to make it public. Chief Minister Sarma clarified on Monday that the government cannot release the post-mortem report due to legal restrictions, though a certified copy can be obtained from the court.

As the investigation continues, the family's cry for swift justice grows louder, with each passing day adding to their anguish over losing one of Assam's most beloved musical icons.