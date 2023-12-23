The year 2023 has been abundant with news and events. And in the midst of these are the newsmakers who have fueled the news mechanism to keep it running. While there have been abundant examples from the national and international arenas, India's Northeast too have produced several newsmakers who have hogged the national limelight. And for good reasons. Here some such people who are the clear newsmakers from the Northeast for the year 2023.

Himanta Biswa Sarma

The list has to start with him. Be it his bold stand on issues like madrassas, straightforward comments regarding Hindutva or his blitzkrieg campaigning in the recent state elections, Himanta Biswa Sarma has been hogging the national limelight the most among all his Northeastern peers. Plus, his appearances national media forums have also won him a fan following throughout the country.

N Biren Singh

The Manipur Chief Minister has gained national limelight this year, albeit in a negative manner, owing to the ethnic strife in his state. The situation in Manipur and the barrage of criticism against Biren Singh made him a searched figure on the internet and also a subject of controversy.

Temjen Imna Along

The Nagaland cabinet minister became quite a internet sensation with his witty social media posts and self deprecating jokes. Along's fluent Hindi and his vibrant interviews also made him quite popuar among the netizens hailing from mainland India, definitely making him share a good chunk of the the national limelight in 2023 from the Northeast.

Gaurav Gogoi

The Congress MLA from Assam has been quite in the news in 2023 owing to his outspoken nature and taking matters head on in the parliament. Gaurav Gogoi's vocal nature on issues both in the parliament and outside also made him hog the limelight on various important issues, and in the process made him a newsmaker.

Meira Paibis

The Meira Paibis also hogged the limelight amidst the ethnic violence in Manipur in 2023. The local women activists have played important role in various situations amid the violence and have even stood up as guards for the Meitei community's rights. Their recurring presence amid the chaos in Manipur definitely, especially them preventing CM N Biren Singh from resigning, made them grab media limelight in 2023.

Riyan Parag

The Assam cricketer has also been in the news this year for his somewhat meandering performance on field. The cricketer, who once caught the limelight for dancing Bihu on the pitch, fared well in domestic tournament, but could not make a mark in this year's IPL season. While a spot in the national squad still eludes him, Riyan still remains the most prolific cricketer from the Northeast.

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan

A proud moment for the Northeast in 2023 was when Assam-born Justice Ujjal Bhuyan was appointed as a Supreme Court judge. The former Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court bagged the coveted position among the judges of the apex court, making it to national headlines and in the process giving a proud moment to the Northeast.

Pradyot Manikya Debbarma

The Tripura royal scion rose like a phoenix during the Tripura elections this year when his then newly formed party the Tipra Motha emerged as a major contender against the might of CPI(M) and BJP. Pradyot Debbarma's candid interviews on politics and other matters also hogged the limelight and made him one of the newsmakers from the region for 2023.

Lin Laishram

Manipur-born actress Lin Laishram's marriage with actor Randeep Hooda grabbed quite the limelight this year. The marriage, held in colourful traditional Meitei style in Imphal, grabbed the attention of mainstream media, a much welcome break amid the ethnic violence engulfing the state. Lin and Randeep, dressed up as traditional Meitei groom and bride, captured everyone's attention and became a much searched news item this year.

Rima Das

Prolific Assam filmmaker Rima Das grabbed headlines this year with her movie, "Tora's Husband." After doing the round of film festivals and winning a Asia Pacific Screen Award, the release of the movie in the country put Rima Das among the newsmakers from the region this year. Also, Rima's recent protest against the cutting of over 1000 trees along the NH-17 in Assam also put her in the news.

Taba Chake

2023 was momentous for Taba Chake as he became the first singer from Arunachal Pradesh to sing in a Bollywood movie. Taba sang the song 'Ae Mere Dil' in the movie 'Kadak Singh' and made his fans across the region as well the country cheer for him. And in the process Taba made it to the arena of national headlines this year.