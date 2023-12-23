As the curtains draw on 2023, the Northeastern region of India stands proud with its remarkable sportspersons leaving remarkable mark on the national and international stage. Here's a glimpse into the extraordinary achievements of the top performers who brought glory to their respective states :

Jintimoni Kalita (Assam)

Jintimoni Kalita

Jintimoni Kalita, young cricketer from Assam, made headlines as the first woman from the state to participate in the prestigious T20 Asia Cup held in Hong Kong.Signed by the Mumbai Indians for the Women's Premier League, Jintimoni continues to inspire young talents with her stellar performances.

Uma Chetry (Assam)

Uma Chetry

Uma Chetry, from Golaghat district, secured her spot in the national squad for the Bangladesh tour, becoming the first cricketer from Assam to receive a jersey from the Emerging Asia Cup.Uma's inclusion in the Indian women's team for the ACC Emerging Women’s Asia Cup marks a significant milestone for Assam cricket.

Vanlalpeka Guite (Mizoram)

Vanlalpeka Guite

Vanlalpeka Guite made a memorable debut in the Indian Super League (ISL) and showcased his scoring prowess in the Calcutta Football League (CFL) earning accolades for Mizoram.

Riyan Parag (Assam)

Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag's historic achievement in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, scoring six consecutive half-centuries, solidified his status as a rising star in T20 cricket.His unbeaten 57 runs against Kerala showcased his prowess and played a crucial role in Assam's victorious campaign.

Tarundeep Rai (Sikkim)

Tarundeep Rai

Tarundeep Rai, hailing from Sikkim, secured a Team Silver medal at the World Cup Stage One in Turkey, displaying exceptional skills in archery.A veteran in the sport, Rai's focus and determination position him as a strong contender for the upcoming Olympics.

Jeremy Lalrinnunga (Mizoram)

Jeremy Lalrinnunga

Mizoram's pride, Jeremy Lalrinnunga, clinched a silver medal in the snatch category at the Asian Championships in South Korea, adding to his growing list of accomplishments.Despite facing overall disappointment, Jeremy continues to be a force to be reckoned with in the world of weightlifting.

Lovlina Borgohain (Assam)

Lovlina Borgohain

Lovlina Borgohain showcased her boxing prowess by clinching the silver medal in the women’s 75kg event at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China.With an Olympic bronze and gold medals at the world and Asian championships, Lovlina continues to elevate Indian women's boxing to new heights.