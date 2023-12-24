In 2023, the political leaders of Northeast India made several notable quotes and statements that captured the essence of their leadership and the challenges they faced. Here are some of the top quotes from these leaders:

1. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made a bold statement about education reform: "We need doctors and engineers over madrasas in what he referred to as 'new India.'" This reflected his vision for an inclusive education system and his belief that religious education should be separate from the formal schooling system.

2. In 2023, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma found himself at the center of a controversy due to a provocative tweet he posted on June 23rd. Following comments made by former U.S. President Barack Obama regarding the protection of Muslims in India, Sarma tweeted that there are many "Hussain Obamas" in India and that his priority would be to deal with them. This statement was widely perceived as contentious and sparked a backlash from the opposition, who cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's previous statements made at the White House to highlight the inappropriateness of Sarma's remarks.

The tweet seemed to suggest that the Assam police would prioritize action against individuals within the country before considering any international implications. The opposition's reaction was swift, pointing out the discrepancy between Sarma's approach and the more inclusive tone adopted by PM Modi during his interactions with international leaders.

3. Manik Sarkar, the seasoned political figure from Tripura, described his strategic move to support a seat-sharing partnership between the Left and Congress not as an alliance but a "seat-sharing partnership," aimed at defeating the BJP and restoring democracy, secularism, and constitutional rights.

4. Gaurav Gogoi, Congress MP from Assam, took a firm stand against the government during a No Confidence motion, demanding, "The Prime Minister must address Parliament on the violence in Manipur."

5. Following the suspension of MPs in the Lok Sabha, Gogoi criticized the mass suspension as an act of cowardice by the BJP and condemned the security breach in Parliament, saying, "This lapse is directly attributable to the Union Home Minister's failure."

6. Pema Khandu, the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, showcased his commitment to cultural advocacy and infrastructural development, stating, "Our initiatives like the Chief Minister Aarogya Arunachal Yojana and massive road construction plans are enhancing connectivity and boosting economic growth."

7. After the MNF's defeat in Mizoram, former Chief Minister Zoramthanga acknowledged the reasons behind their loss, saying, "The anti-incumbency and the pandemic's onslaught were the main factors for our party's debacle."

8. In 2023, N. Biren Singh, the Chief Minister of Manipur, made several statements reflecting his commitment to restoring peace and addressing the internal strife within the state. One notable quote from him was during the foundation stone laying ceremony for several development projects in Imphal on October 24th, where he optimistically stated, "Peace will be restored, people will be happy." This remark encapsulates his vision for a harmonious future in Manipur amidst the challenges faced by the state.

9. In 2023, Temjen Imna Along humorously addressed his followers on social media with a light-hearted remark that underscored his relatable human side. He quipped, "Girls, I promise I'm not ignoring you. I'm just having a moment with my food," which playfully acknowledged his temporary inattention due to the simple pleasure of enjoying a meal. This candid moment shared by Along reflects a personal touch often appreciated by the public, as it provides a glimpse into the everyday life of a figure who is also known for his political engagements, such as attending pre-Christmas celebrations in Kohima.

10. In 2023, Bhaichung Bhutia, the revered Indian football icon, shared his vision for the sport's future in India with profound optimism. One of his most notable quotes from that year was during a conversation where he expressed confidence in India's potential to qualify for the FIFA World Cup. He stated, "More than that, India needs to create a culture for sports. I’m sure we will see India in the World Cup in my generation." This statement reflects Bhutia's unwavering belief in the progress of Indian football and his hope for its triumph on the global stage.

11. In 2023, Bhupen Borah, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president, made a controversial statement that sparked widespread backlash and led to legal repercussions. During a discussion on the topic of 'love jihad,' a term used by some to describe alleged efforts by Muslim men to convert non-Muslim women to Islam through marriage, Borah drew a parallel with events in the Hindu epic Mahabharata. He suggested that instances of 'love jihad' could be seen in the Mahabharata, citing the marriages of Lord Krishna and Rukmini, as well as Dhritarashtra and Gandhari, as examples.

This comparison was met with outrage, particularly from those who hold the Mahabharata and its characters in high religious regard. The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) filed an FIR against Borah, accusing him of hurting the sentiments of Hindus. More than 300 FIRs were eventually filed against him for his derogatory statement, which was seen as an insult to the Hindu faith and its narratives.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned Borah's remarks, stating that equating Lord Krishna's actions with 'love jihad' was against Sanatan Dharma and Hindu Dharma. Sarma warned that if a case was filed, the government would have to take action, implying that Borah could face arrest for his comments.

In response to the uproar, Bhupen Borah expressed regret for his statement and sought an unconditional apology from the people of Assam. He claimed to have had a vision in his sleep where his ancestors admonished him, leading him to realize his mistake and apologize. Despite his apology, the incident left a significant impact, highlighting the sensitivity around religious figures and narratives in the political discourse of India.

12. On October 20, 2023, Badruddin Ajmal, the leader of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and a prominent figure in Assam's political landscape, made a contentious statement that sparked widespread controversy. During an alumni meet in Goalpara, Assam, Ajmal claimed that Muslims were leading in crimes such as robbery, dacoity, rape, and loot, and were also the most frequent demographic going to jail. He lamented that while humanity was making strides towards exploring the moon, some members of the Muslim community were instead focusing on how to end up in prison.

Ajmal, who is also a businessman, politician, philanthropist, and Islamic theologian, stood by his remarks despite facing backlash. He clarified that his intention was to underscore the dire need for education within the Muslim community, suggesting that the high crime rates were a direct result of low literacy levels. He expressed his grief over the fact that many Muslim children do not pursue higher education or even complete their matriculation, which he believes leads to a higher likelihood of engaging in criminal activities.

In his defense, Ajmal pointed out that the lack of education is a significant barrier to the development of the Muslim community and that the blame is often unfairly placed on the government. He emphasized the importance of increasing literacy rates and encouraging the youth to embrace education as a means to combat these societal evils.

13. In 2023, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga made a controversial statement indicating his refusal to share the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the election campaign for the assembly polls. This decision underscored the tensions within the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA). Zoramthanga's remarks came ahead of PM Modi's expected visit to Mizoram around October 30th to campaign for the BJP in the northeastern states.

Zoramthanga, representing the Mizo National Front (MNF), an ally of the NDA at the Centre, pointed to the violence in Manipur where he alleged that the Meitie community was burning churches. He expressed concern that aligning with the BJP could negatively impact his party due to the Christian majority in Mizoram and their opposition to such acts of violence. He stated, "The people of Mizoram are all Christians. When the people of Manipur (Meities) burned hundreds of churches in Manipur, they (Mizos) were totally against that kind of idea. To have sympathy with the BJP at this time will be a big minus point for my party."

Zoramthanga further emphasized the need for separate appearances by saying, "It will be better if the prime minister comes alone and he shares the platform by himself, and I take the stage separately by myself." His stance highlighted the political complexities in Mizoram as the state prepared for the elections of its 40-member assembly scheduled on November 7th, with results declared on December 3rd.

Additionally, Zoramthanga's government differed from the Centre on the issue of refugees from Myanmar, choosing not to follow the directive to register the biometrics of refugees entering Mizoram. Instead, he advocated for providing food and shelter to the refugees on humanitarian grounds, drawing a parallel with India's support for refugees from erstwhile East Pakistan.

These statements and actions by Zoramthanga in 2023 reflect the intricate political dynamics and the challenges of maintaining alliances while addressing local sentiments and issues in the state of Mizoram.

14. In 2023, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, the former chief of the Tripura regional party TIPRA Motha, made a significant statement that underscored his unwavering stance on the issue of Greater Tipraland. He declared that his party would not compromise on its core demand for Greater Tipraland and emphasized the importance of not allowing votes to be split in elections. This assertion came amidst speculation about potential alliances with major political parties like the Congress and the CPI(M). Debbarma categorically refused to enter into any alliance without a written agreement supporting his statehood demand.

Debbarma's comments were crucial as they highlighted his commitment to the cause of Greater Tipraland, which seeks to include Tiprasas (Tripuri tribals) living in Tripura, Mizoram, Assam, and parts of Bangladesh. He expressed his intention to prevent "wrong elements" from influencing the political landscape and to ensure that TIPRA Motha only fields candidates in constituencies where they have a realistic chance of winning, rather than risking vote division.

His remarks also included a critique of national parties, accusing them of having done nothing for the people of Tripura. Debbarma positioned TIPRA Motha as a significant regional force, akin to other influential regional parties in India, and called for a new identity in Tripura that fosters pride and self-reliance.

These quotes by the political leaders of northeast reflect the diverse perspectives and approaches of political leaders in Northeast India as they navigated the complex socio-political landscape of the region in 2023.