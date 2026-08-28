Top SSB official reviews security along India-Bhutan border in Assam

Security arrangements along the India-Bhutan border in Assam's Tamulpur and Udalguri districts were reviewed by a senior Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) officer during a two-day visit, an official statement said on August 28.

Inspector General of SSB's Frontier Headquarters in Guwahati, Sudhir Verma, visited several border outposts in the two districts from Thursday, accompanied by H K Gupta, Commandant of the SSB's 24th Battalion based in Rangia.

During the visit, Verma interacted with officers and personnel and reviewed matters related to border security and preparedness, the statement said.

He also participated in tree plantation drives at the Guabari and Bimalanagar border outposts and sensitised local residents and SSB personnel about the importance of environmental conservation.

Verma inaugurated three newly constructed accommodation units for officers and personnel at the Guabari border outpost, it said.

The SSB officer also joined personnel in sports activities during the visit, the statement added.