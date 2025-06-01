In the wake of incessant and extremely heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours, rail operations in southern Assam have been significantly disrupted, particularly in the Baraigram-Dullabcherra section, where floodwaters have inundated parts of the railway track.

As a precautionary measure and to ensure passenger safety, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced a series of train cancellations and partial cancellations effective between June 1 and June 4, 2025. The affected services are:



Train No. 55688 Silchar–Dullabcherra has been cancelled on June 2 and 3, 2025.

Train No. 55687 Dullabcherra–Silchar has been cancelled on June 1 and 4, 2025.

Train Nos. 55690/55689 Badarpur–Dullabcherra–Badarpur have been cancelled on June 2 and 3, 2025.

Train Nos. 15617/15618 Guwahati–Dullabcherra–Guwahati will be short-terminated and short-originated at/from Baraigram and will remain cancelled between Baraigram and Dullabcherra until June 3, 2025.

Railway authorities have urged passengers to check the latest train status before travelling and have assured that restoration work will be carried out on a priority basis once the weather conditions improve and water recedes from the tracks.