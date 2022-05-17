According to the latest report of Flood and landslide and heavy rain released on Tuesday 2,02,385 people are highly affected while many were missing as incessant rainfall caused landslides and washed away several roads across Assam. The districts are Bajali, Baksa, Biswanath, Cachar, Charaideo, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Dima-Hasao, Hojai, Kamrup, Karbi Anglong West, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, Udalguri. As of now twenty districts have been severely affected as a result of the incessant downpour across the state.

Five massive landslides reported so far in Dima Hasao, Karimganj and Hailakandi, where constant rain has disrupted road and communication. Waterlogging resulted in huge damages to the railway track, bridges, and road communications.

No animal death has been reported due to the current spate of floods in Assam this year but 15 people have died in floods as per the reports. A total of 1,277 houses are fully damaged while 5,262 houses are partially damaged by the rising water in the state. While the rest are under assessment.

The state government has released some relief funds for the affected people such as rice, mustard oil, Dal, Salt, Baby food, Tarpaulin, Medicines, Chlorine, Cattle fodder etc. being provided as per requirement.

As many as 22 relief camps and 15 distribution centres have been deployed in the affected areas.

Moreover, a total of 20,587.32 hectares of crops were affected due to the natural disaster.