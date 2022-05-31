According to the latest report of Flood and landslide and heavy rain released on Monday, 2,90,749 people are highly affected while many were missing as incessant rainfall caused landslides and washed away several roads across Assam.

The districts are Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Saraideo, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Hailakandi, Golghar, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Udalguri, Sivasagar, South Salmara, Tamulpur, Tinsukia, Darrang, Jorhat, Kamrup (M) are the urban areas that have come under the grip of flood. As of now 401 villages in 33 districts are in flood.

Infrastructure and road communication has damaged in several districts - Udalguri, Cachar, DimaHasao, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia.

A total of 16562.92 hectares of crop area have been affected in the flood. Total 4 human lives have been lost in flood in the State.