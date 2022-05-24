According to the latest report of Flood and landslide and heavy rain released on Tuesday. 6,50,402 people are highly affected while many were missing as incessant rainfall caused landslides and washed away several roads across Assam. The districts are Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Udalguri, Darrang, Jorhat, Kamrup (M) are the urban areas that have come under the grip of flood. As of now 1,709 villages in 22 districts are in flood.

Five massive landslides reported so far in Dima Hasao, Karimganj and Hailakandi, Lakhimpur, Goalpara, Kamrup Metro where constant rain has disrupted road and communication. Waterlogging resulted in huge damages to the railway track, bridges, and road communications.

A total of 1,37,398.58 hectares of crop area have been affected in the flood. Total 25 human lives (20 in Flood & 5 in Landslide) have been lost in the first phase of flood in the State. A total of 26,599 stranded persons have been evacuated with the help of SDRF, NDRF and volunteers. 759 relief camps and 895 relief distribution centres have been opened in all affected areas and a total of 1,45,601 inmates are staying in these relief camps.

Assam government has allotted additional Rs. 2 crores each to Cachar and Dima Hasao districts for releasing Gratuitous relief to the affected people. Also, Hojai district has released an additional budget of Rs. 3 crore for providing Gratuitous relief to flood-affected people.

Four teams of NDRF with 20 boats deployed in Cachar, Hojai, Nagaon and Dima Hasao.