Tourism infrastructure boost near Indo-China border as new facilities inaugurated in Arunachal's Dibang Valley

In a significant push to strengthen tourism infrastructure and community development in India’s remote border regions, a series of key tourist facilities were inaugurated in Dibang Valley near the Indo-China border during the Pre-Reh Festival celebrations at Angrim Valley.



The inauguration was led by Anini MLA and Advisor to the Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation and Geology & Mining, Mope Mihu, in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Bekir Nyorak, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Sadhu Mihu, and senior district officials. The newly inaugurated facilities include a Tourist Centre, Tourist Lodge and a Community Hall, aimed at enhancing visitor amenities while fostering local socio-economic growth.



Addressing the gathering, the MLA highlighted the importance of sustainable tourism as a catalyst for economic empowerment in frontier districts. He noted that the infrastructure would not only attract tourists to the scenic Dibang Valley but also generate livelihood opportunities for local communities and preserve indigenous cultural heritage.



The inauguration coincided with the Pre-Reh Festival, a vibrant cultural event of the Idu Mishmi community, showcasing traditional rituals, music and customs. The celebrations underscored the community’s rich heritage and unity, adding cultural depth to the development initiative.



Officials said the new facilities are expected to play a crucial role in promoting Dibang Valley as a responsible tourism destination while reinforcing community participation in development efforts. The project stands as a symbol of the government’s commitment to balanced growth, cultural preservation and strategic development in India’s border areas.