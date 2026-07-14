Tourist arrivals in Assam crossed six crore over last 10 years: Tourism Minister

Assam received more than six crore tourists over the past 10 years, including over 2.4 lakh foreign visitors, the state Assembly was informed on July 14.

Responding to a question by Congress MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed, Tourism Minister Ajanta Neog said the state recorded a total of 6,04,85,638 tourist arrivals between 2016-17 and 2025-26. Of these, 2,41,192 were foreign nationals.

According to the minister, Assam saw its highest tourist footfall in 2022-23, when 98,31,141 people, including 18,946 foreign tourists, visited the state. The surge came in the period following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lowest number of visitors was recorded in 2020-21, when tourist arrivals dropped to 13,52,037, including just 347 foreign nationals, as travel restrictions and the pandemic severely affected the tourism sector.

Neog said foreign tourists visiting Assam largely came from countries such as the United Kingdom, France, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, the United States, Switzerland, Nepal, Bangladesh, Canada, Sri Lanka, Japan, Spain, Belgium and Israel.

The minister also told the House that Australia, Japan and all 27 member states of the European Union have recently revised their travel advisories for Assam, citing a significant improvement in the state's law and order situation.