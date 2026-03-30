Tourist rush at Kaziranga continues despite poll season in Assam

Strong tourist footfall was recorded at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on Monday, March 30, even as Assam prepares for the upcoming Assembly elections. Visitors from different parts of the state and across the country continued to arrive, indicating that the poll schedule has not disrupted travel plans.

The park, known for its population of one-horned rhinoceroses, remained a key attraction. Many tourists reported successful sightings during safaris, with both elephant and jeep rides operating as usual. The steady inflow of visitors comes at a time when administrative focus is also on ensuring the smooth conduct of polling, scheduled for April 9.

Harshal, a tourist from Maharashtra, said, “This is my first visit to Kaziranga. In the morning, we enjoyed an elephant safari, and we also saw a rhino. Now we are going inside the park and hope to see a tiger also.”

Another visitor, Jahnavi, described the trip as enjoyable, saying, “Experience is so good. We enjoyed the elephant safari and saw a rhino. Now we are going to enjoy a jeep safari. The weather is also good.”

Local tourist guide Apurba Gogoi noted that election activities have not affected visitor numbers. “Tourist footfall is good. Election and tourists’ arrival to Kaziranga are going on simultaneously,” he said.

Some visitors also linked their travel plans with the upcoming vote. Mintu from Guwahati said, “Kaziranga is a tourist place and we come to see it. I visited earlier also. Today we will go to Orchid Park. Voting will be held on April 9, and we hope that it will be held peacefully. We want a good government.”

Ratan Debnath said the visit had been “a good experience” and added that he would return to cast his vote. Abdul Kadir from Lakhimpur echoed similar views, stating, “Election is different, and I come here along with my family for enjoyment. We are going to enjoy a jeep safari.”

State authorities have highlighted conservation gains alongside tourism. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently said that Assam recorded no rhino poaching incidents in Kaziranga in 2025, attributing it to strengthened protection measures.

With tourism and election preparations proceeding in parallel, Kaziranga continues to draw visitors while the state moves towards polling day.